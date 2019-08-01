The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights

The sensational summer of cricket continues as England and Australia go head-to-head for The Ashes over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The grudge Test match series has been a regular event since 1883 and remains one of the most important and most popular events in the sporting calendar.

Many of England’s stars are fresh from an outrageous triumph in the 2019 Cricket World Cup as they beat New Zealand in a Super Over to claim the trophy.

Tournament stars Jofra Archer and Jason Roy are likely to be drafted into the Ashes’ line-up with the Aussies trekking back to England determined to halt further cricket success on British soil.

After a long period of Australian domination both home and away during the 1990s and early 2000s, the past decade has seen the urn change hands regularly between both teams.

Australia won convincingly in the 2017/18 series but buoyant England will be hoping to get revenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming 2019 Ashes.

<section><h2>England v Australia: Who will win?</h2> <p>Nuts about cricket? Predict the winner…</p> </section><section><h2>England</h2> </section><section><h3>Australia</h3> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

The Ashes 2019 schedule

1st Test

Dates: Thursday 1st – Monday 5th August 2019

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

First Test preview, times, how to watch on TV and live stream

2nd Test

Dates: Wednesday 14th – Sunday 18th August 2019

Venue: Lord’s, London

3rd Test

Dates: Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th August 2019

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

4th Test

Dates: Wednesday 4th – Sunday 8th September 2019

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test

Dates: Thursday 12th – Monday 16th September 2019

Venue: The Oval, London

How to watch and stream The Ashes live on TV in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The Ashes will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Viewers will be able to watch all the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch highlights of The Ashes in the UK

Free-to-air highlights of the matches will be available daily during the tournament on Channel 5.

How to watch and stream The Ashes live in Australia

For those willing to stay up late and get up early, The Ashes will be broadcast on Channel 7 and Fox Sports in Australia.

<section><h2>Test your cricket knowledge</h2> <p>Nuts about cricket? Prove it in our quiz…</p> </section><section><h2>England recorded the highest ever ODI innings when they played Australia in 2018. How many runs did they score?</h2> </section><section><h3>Which player has the highest number of career runs in ODI cricket?</h3> </section><section><h3>How many balls are bowled in an over?</h3> </section><section><h3>Where was England ODI captain Eoin Morgan born?</h3> </section><section><h3>How old is new England star Jofra Archer?</h3> </section><section><h3>What does LBW stand for?</h3> </section><section><h3>With a capacity of 28,000, what is the biggest cricket ground in the UK?</h3> </section><section><h3>Who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2018?</h3> </section><section><h2>Out for a duck!</h2> </section><section><h3>An uninspiring spell at the crease before being caught out.</h3> </section><section><h3>A solid innings, but not quite nuts about cricket</h3> </section><section><h3>You are NUTS about cricket!</h3> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

How to buy tickets for The Ashes

The ballots for Ashes tickets at all of the host grounds are now closed.

For further details and future opportunities to buy Ashes tickets, visit the ECB website.

Why is it called The Ashes?

The term originates from The Sporting Life newspaper, which in 1882 published a satirical obituary of English cricket after Australia had beaten England at The Oval – the first time the tourists won a game on English soil.

The piece stated that “the body [of English cricket] will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.”

The following Test series was thus dubbed by the media as an attempt to win the ‘ashes’ of cricket back, with then-England cricket captain Ivo Bligh vowing to “regain those ashes.”

The name has stuck for well over a century.

Who won The Ashes in 2018?

Australia are current holders of The Ashes, having won the series in Australia in 2017-18 by four matches to nil.

Australia won all but the fourth Test in Melbourne, which ended in a draw.

Which team has won The Ashes the most times?

For a series that has gone on for more than 130 years, the overall tally is remarkably close.

Advertisement

In total there have been 70 series. Australia have won 33, England 32, and five have been drawn.