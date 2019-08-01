Salford v Stevenage: How to watch League Two on TV and live stream

Salford make their debut in the Football League with a home clash against Stevenage this weekend.

Advertisement

Manchester United’s famed Class of ’92 – including Paul Scholes, David Beckham and the Neville brothers – invested in the club ahead of the 2014/15 season.

The Ammies have since raced up the football pyramid from the eighth tier to the fourth tier after four promotions in five seasons.

Salford face their biggest challenge yet, remaining in League Two, and will face a tough challenge in their opening game.

Stevenage finished the 2018/19 season with a flourish and narrowly missed out on the play-offs during a supremely tight League Two season.

The Boro came 10th in the division, but were just one point short of the play-offs and only nine away from second-placed Bury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salford v Stevenage game on TV and online.

What time is the Salford v Stevenage game?

Salford v Stevenage will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Salford v Stevenage

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (12:00pm) and Main Event (12:30pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rightly or wrongly, expect to see a heavy helping of Salford coverage throughout the season.

Salford’s rise has captured the media’s attention due to their iconic backers, and the TV cameras will lap up the scenes at Moor Lane.

However, Stevenage are seasoned League Two competitors and set for a solid season and could bring Salford down to earth.

Advertisement

Prediction: Salford 1-2 Stevenage