Premier League 2019/20 season preview: Every team rated ahead of the new campaign

The Premier League is back – are you ready?

Defending champions Manchester City are gunning for a third consecutive title, but Champions of Europe Liverpool will be desperate to go one step further than last season.

Tottenham have spent big this summer while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have endured turbulent weeks since the 2018/19 campaign ended.

Leicester and Everton are among the sides hoping to press the elite pack, but other dark horse teams could prove a threat to the top six.

Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa have all stepped up from the Championship desperate to survive in the richest league in the world, but how will every side fare in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has previewed, ranked and rated every Premier League team ahead of the new season, packed with predictions, key players to watch out for and interviews with those who know the most – the fans.

Arsenal

Can Unai Emery rally his troops to finish in the top four?

Check out the Arsenal 2019/20 season preview here.

Aston Villa

Do Aston Villa have what it takes to survive in the top flight?

Check out the Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview here.

Bournemouth

Is Eddie Howe able to take Bournemouth the elusive ‘next-level’?

Check out the Bournemouth 2019/20 season preview here.

Brighton

Can Graham Potter turn Brighton’s fortunes around?

Check out the Brighton 2019/20 season preview here.

Burnley

Will Burnley suffer from a lack of spending or does Sean Dyche have enough?

Check out the Burnley 2019/20 season preview here.

Chelsea

Is Frank Lampard the right choice to lead Chelsea through their transfer troubles?

Check out the Chelsea 2019/20 season preview here.

Crystal Palace

Could Roy Hodgson produce another fine season with the Eagles?

Check out the Crystal Palace 2019/20 season preview here.

Everton

Have Everton got what it takes to finally crack the top six?

Check out the Everton 2019/20 season preview here.

Leicester

Are Leicester set for their best season since THAT season?

Check out the Leicester 2019/20 season preview here.

Liverpool

Simple question… will Liverpool win the Premier League in 2019/20?

Check out the Liverpool 2019/20 season preview here.

Man City

Can City steal the show without Vincent Kompany?

Check out the Man City 2019/20 season preview here.

Man Utd

Does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have what it takes to restore United to the top?

Check out the Man Utd 2019/20 season preview here.

Newcastle

Will Newcastle cope with life after Rafael Benitez?

Check out the Newcastle 2019/20 season preview here.

Norwich

Can Norwich translate their Championship-winning form onto the big stage?

Check out the Norwich 2019/20 season preview here.

Sheffield United

Do Sheffield United have enough to survive in the top flight?

Check out the Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview here.

Southampton

Can Ralph Hasenhuttl return to the Saints to the top half?

Check out the Southampton 2019/20 season preview here.

Tottenham

Are Spurs capable of mounting a title challenge?

Check out the Tottenham 2019/20 season preview here.

Watford

Which way will mid-table Watford swing in 2019/20?

Check out the Watford 2019/20 season preview here.

West Ham

Are the Hammers this season’s dark horse team?

Check out the West Ham 2019/20 season preview here.

Wolves

How will Wolves fare with second-season syndrome and Europa League football?

Check out the Wolves 2019/20 season preview here.