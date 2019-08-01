Norwich fans have experienced an emotional rollercoaster over the past decade with a combination of seven promotions and relegations in 11 seasons.

The latest rise has seen the Canaries hop back into the big time thanks to Championship Golden Boot winner Teemu Pukki, who racked up 30 goals on the road to landing the title.

The Norwich faithful will hope this campaign ends in happier circumstances than their previous two top flight seasons which both ended in relegation.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Norwich kits for 2019/20.

Norwich home kit 2019/20

The Canaries are back in the top flight with their totally subtle colour scheme…

Errea have darkened the green for the 2019/20 campaign and faded into the yellow to produce a sharp looking kit which should be a hit with fans.

Norwich away kit 2019/20

Norwich’s away kit has split fans, with one on social media likening it to a Lucozade bottle! What do you think of the red and yellow?

Thoughts on our new away kit? ?? #ncfc pic.twitter.com/4C3p81LL8N — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 20, 2019

Norwich third kit 2019/20

The Canaries will launch their third kit on 3rd August 2019.

How to buy the Norwich kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Norwich kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Norwich club shop and website.

