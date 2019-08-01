Liverpool v Man City: How to watch Community Shield on TV and live stream

The Community Shield is the traditional domestic curtain-raiser and it feels only fitting that Premier League champions Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the clash.

Advertisement

Top flight winners usually go toe-to-toe with the team who lifted the FA Cup trophy but due to City winning both pieces of silverware, league runners-up Liverpool have been selected for the match.

The game will have little bearing on the season ahead, but both sides would obviously love to record a small psychological victory over their inevitable title rival.

Fans across the country will be keen to tune in following the summer break, but how can you watch the action unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Man City game?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 4th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Man City

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side will be firing on full cylinders given that plenty of stars will still be enjoying extended summer breaks due to the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez reached the AFCON final and have not yet even started their break.

Mohamed Salah should have returned to action but he will be rusty, while Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will be in the same boat.

Liverpool’s entire first-choice defence will be available, but it’s very likely Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino won’t be around, handing a slight edge to City.

In the long run, it won’t be a damaging blow to either side if they are defeated.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man City