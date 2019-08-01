Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football strikers you should sign in FPL 2019/20

Forwards are evolving in the top flight, with more than just out-and-out central strikers on offer for Fantasy Premier League managers.

Advertisement

Wide forwards are on the rise, while strikers like Raul Jimenez and Alexandre Lacazette both produced hefty hauls of assists on top of their goal tallies.

There are plenty of premium options up for grabs, but leagues can often be won by getting the second and third forward slots right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League forwards you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £11.0m (Owned by: 17.0%)

The top point-scoring striker in FPL last season will be raring to go again.

Unai Emery’s men have endured an uncertain pre-season so far, but one guarantee is that Aubameyang and strike partner Alexandre Lacazette will be the source of everything good for the Gunners in 2019/20.

Diogo Jota (Wolves) – £6.5m (Owned by: 11.8%)

Raul Jimenez was the undoubted bargain king of FPL last season but his team-mate Jota is poised to take his crown.

Jota scored nine goals and set up eight in 2018/19 despite missing a hefty chunk of the season.

He costs £1.0m less than Jimenez this time around and is set for a season of double figures in both his goals and assists columns.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £9.0m (Owned by: 11.3%)

Vardy is quite simply one of the most reliable goal-grabbers around.

Brendan Rodgers has brought in plenty of reinforcements this summer but they’re all designed to help, not dislodge, the Foxes legend.

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – £7.0m (Owned by: 4.0%)

The Frenchman would be a left-field option but there is plenty of evidence to suggest he could be a terrific signing.

He is battling with Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi for the striker role at Chelsea, and his 11 goals in 14 Europa League games last season should put him in good stead to win that starting berth.

The Blues have lost Eden Hazard, but they’re still armed with dangerous talents including Christian Politic who will be sharpening his aim for the head of Giroud.

Josh King (Bournemouth) – £6.5m (Owned by: 21.2%)

The perception of King is that he is second-best to Callum Wilson, but the Norwegian striker brought in a healthy haul of goals and works in total harmony with his strike partner.

Advertisement

He was just shy of Wilson’s points total last season but will cost £1.5m less and with VAR set to ramp up the number of penalties, he could even overtake the Cherries’ top scorer.