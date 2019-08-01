Bristol City v Leeds: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds United head into the new Championship season as the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men came up short last term, finishing third in the table and then crashing out of the playoffs.

Leeds head to Bristol City on Sunday hoping to claim three points to kick off the season.

But the Robbins have enjoyed a strong summer and re-signed Kasey Palmer from Chelsea just days before this clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Bristol City v Leeds game?

Bristol City v Leeds will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday 4th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Leeds

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds may be favourites to win the Championship this season but their summer has not been smooth.

A number of players have left the club and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has had to bring in more loan players than many fans would have liked.

The purse strings may be tight at Elland Road after their failed attempt to win promotion last season.

But they should still have enough firepower to threaten Bristol City here. City have had a reasonable pre-season but did lose 5-0 to Crystal Palace last time out.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Leeds

