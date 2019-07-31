Nottingham Forest v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest and West Brom kick off their Championship campaigns in what could be a crucial showdown by the end of the season.

Both sides are expected to be in the hunt for automatic promotion – or play-offs at the least – and will hope to record an early advantage in the long season.

Forest ditched club legend Martin O’Neill in the summer following a short return to the City Ground, meaning Sabri Lamouchi will get his first taste of management in the UK.

The former Ivory Coast, Qatari side El Jaish and Rennes manager has enjoyed a varied start to life as a boss, with his most recent achievement being a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 with Rennes.

West Brom snapped up Slaven Bilic to lead their own promotion hunt and have spent wisely in the form of Kenneth Johore, Romaine Sawyers and Semi Ajayi to reinforce their squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Forest v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Nottingham Forest v West Brom game?

Nottingham Forest v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (5:15pm) and Main Event (5:30pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Forest have invested shrewdly in the transfer market so far with seven new faces coming in for minimal fees.

West Brom lost top scorers Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle over the summer, meaning there’s a lot of weight on Zohore to pick up the slack.

It may take time for both teams to find a goalscoring rhythm given the changes over the summer, and desperation to avoid an opening day defeat could see each side settle for a point.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 West Brom