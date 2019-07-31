Liverpool v Lyon: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Liverpool won’t look back on their 2019/20 pre-season campaign with great fondness after a rough run of warm-up games.

The Reds were bested by Napoli during a 3-0 defeat in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have also been toppled by Dortmund and Sevilla, while they could only draw with Sporting CP.

Liverpool’s deadly front trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are yet to feature due to international duty over the summer, though the latter two have returned to training.

Goalkeeper Alisson has also appeared back at Melwood as the season approaches, though it’s unlikely all three players will feature for long against Lyon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Lyon game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Lyon game?

Liverpool v Lyon will kick off at 6:00pm on Wednesday 31st July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Lyon

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.