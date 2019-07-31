Dunfermline v Dundee: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

The Scottish Championship begins this Friday as Dunfermline host Dundee in the opening match of the season.

The hosts suffered an alarming end to the 2018/19 season with seven defeats and a draw in their final eight games, following on from a five-game win streak.

Dunfermline’s squad has been trimmed of much deadwood, while new striker Kevin Nisbet is an exciting talent on the rise.

The 22-year-old bagged 29 goals in 34 Scottish League One goals last season and should be more than capable of finding the net a level above.

Relegated Dundee finished rock-bottom of the Scottish Premiership last season and following a huge turnover of players they would do well to start this campaign in decent form.

Rookie manager James McPake will be thrown into the deep end during his first managerial job since retiring from playing for the Dee.

He has talent in the Dundee ranks, but picking their heads up from last season’s misery may take time to get right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dunfermline v Dundee game on TV and online.

What time is the Dunfermline v Dundee game?

Dunfermline v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 2nd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are coming into this season with cautious optimism after dismal finishes to their league campaigns in 2018/19.

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford will be pleased to kick off the season with a clean slate after being forced to pick up the pieces last season.

It may take time for both teams to hit their stride. A hard-fought draw awaits…

Prediction: Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee