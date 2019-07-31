Angers v Arsenal: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Arsenal have experienced an eventful pre-season to say the least.

Advertisement

The Gunners have beaten Bayern Munich and Fiorentina in confident fashion, lost out to Real Madrid in a penalty shoot-out after both sides picked up red cards, and a Moussa Dembele double saw Lyon come back to win in the Emirates Cup final at the weekend.

Laurent Koscielny’s future is in serious doubt following his refusal to travel to the US with the squad, while Alexandre Lacazette picked up a scary-looking ankle injury against Lyon, though he is expected to be fit in time for the season, albeit lacking match sharpness.

Unai Emery will hope for a less dramatic clash with Angers as the new Premier League season edges closer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Angers v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Angers v Arsenal game?

Angers v Arsenal will kick off at 6:30pm on Wednesday 31st July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Angers v Arsenal

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

Advertisement

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.