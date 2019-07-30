Accessibility Links

  4. Watford kit 2019/20: First pictures of new Watford shirt – home kit unveiled

Watford kit 2019/20: First pictures of new Watford shirt – home kit unveiled

Watford kits have been revealed ahead of the 2019/20 season – RadioTimes.com has all the details

Watford home kit

Watford have wrestled their way into the specific group of mid-table teams who appear to be unconcerned with sides above and below them.

The Hornets have been led well by the under-the-radar Javi Gracia and will hope to go about their business in the new season with the same shrewd confidence as last time out.

Battlers like Troy Deeney simply know how to get the job done, while Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra have added a wildcard spark to their ranks.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Watford kits for 2019/20.

Watford home kit 2019/20

Watford love a bold new look. They’ve gone from all-yellow to black panels to fades to stripes and back again.

Now the Hornets will be decked out in yellow and black halves with a red trim to match their badge.

Watford home kit

Watford away kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Watford kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Watford kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Watford club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Watford home kit on their official website.

