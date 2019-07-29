Premier League 2019/20 season preview: Every team rated ahead of the new campaign

The Premier League is back – are you ready?

Defending champions Manchester City are gunning for a third consecutive title, but Champions of Europe Liverpool will be desperate to go one step further than last season.

Tottenham have spent big this summer while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have endured turbulent weeks since the 2018/19 campaign ended.

Leicester and Everton are among the sides hoping to press the elite pack, but other dark horse teams could prove a threat to the top six.

Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa have all stepped up from the Championship desperate to survive in the richest league in the world, but how will every side fare in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has previewed, ranked and rated every Premier League team ahead of the new season, packed with predictions, key players to watch out for and interviews with those who know the most – the fans.

Arsenal

Can Unai Emery rally his troops to finish in the top four?

Aston Villa

Do Aston Villa have what it takes to survive in the top flight?

Bournemouth

Is Eddie Howe able to take Bournemouth the elusive ‘next-level’?

Brighton

Can Graham Potter turn Brighton’s fortunes around?

Burnley

Will Burnley suffer from a lack of spending or does Sean Dyche have enough?

Chelsea

Is Frank Lampard the right choice to lead Chelsea through their transfer troubles?

Crystal Palace

Could Roy Hodgson produce another fine season with the Eagles?

Everton

Have Everton got what it takes to finally crack the top six?

Leicester

Are Leicester set for their best season since THAT season?

Liverpool

Simple question… will Liverpool win the Premier League in 2019/20?

Man City

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Man Utd

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Newcastle

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Norwich

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Sheffield United

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Southampton

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Tottenham

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Watford

Coming soon… 30/07/19

West Ham

Coming soon… 30/07/19

Wolves

Coming soon… 30/07/19