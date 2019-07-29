Man City transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Man City stormed their way to another Premier League trophy last season and are already spending big this summer ahead of the new campaign.

City manager Pep Guardiola has the Champions League trophy in his sights and plenty of focus will be on the club’s European campaign next season.

Man City have already spent almost £70m on two players this summer and are on the lookout for more additions, with Vincent Kompany having departed the club.

Other experienced City heroes David Silva and Sergio Aguero won’t have many years left in the tank, and Guardiola will always be keen to round out his squad with worldwide prodigies, but will any more arrive this summer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man City transfer rumours

IN

Kylian Mbappe could be heading to Manchester City but PSG would rather sell Neymar (Source: El Pais)

OUT

Bayern Munich are determined to sign Leroy Sane this summer (Source: MEN)

Man City transfer done deals

IN

Zack Steffen (from Columbus Crew) – £7.2m

Rodri (from Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (from PSV) – £5.3m

OUT

Vincent Kompany (to Anderlecht) – Free transfer (player/manager)

Jack Harrison (to Leeds) – Loan

Patrick Roberts (to Norwich) – Loan

Arijanet Muric (to Nottingham Forest) – Loan

Fabian Delph (to Everton) – Undisclosed