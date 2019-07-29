Everton face a big season as they hope to dislodge Manchester United from the top six and make a return to European competitions.

Advertisement

The Toffees made improvements towards the end of last season under Marco Silva, but will hope to kick on and put more pressure on the top six in 2019/20.

Umbro have produced a brand new kit to ensure the Everton look as slick as possible during a big season on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Everton kits for 2019/20.

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

Everton home kit 2019/20

The Toffees rarely go too far away from a clean, smart yet simplistic blue effort, but 2019/20 will see a fresh look for Marco Silva’s men.

The iconic criss-cross pattern from the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park has been re-imagined for the new shirt in a bespoke design for Everton.

Everton away kit 2019/20

Meanwhile, the away kit also features a pattern within the shirt material. It is a blend of peach and pink.

🙌 | Introducing our @umbro away kit for 2019/20! 😍 Look out for more – including our latest #StDomingo shirtzine and pre-order details – later this morning… 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LnQWrHD2w — Everton (@Everton) July 24, 2019

Everton third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Everton kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Everton kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Everton club shop and website.

Advertisement

Check out the latest prices for the Everton 2019/20 home kit on the official club shop website.