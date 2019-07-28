St. Jude Invitational 2019: How to watch WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

Excitement is building ahead of the St. Jude Invitational following a dramatic four days of action in The Open.

Champion Shane Lowry will head to very different surroundings in Tennessee as he seeks to build on his stunning success in Northern Ireland.

An impressive 46 of the top 50 players in the world will test their mettle in the St. Jude Invitational, with World Number 1 Brooks Koepka joined by Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose among many other huge names.

The four qualifiers not to commit to the tournament were Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler and Bernd Wiesberger.

Fans will be keen to soak up the action with so many of the big names still on display, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the St. Jude Invitational 2019.

When is the St. Jude Invitational 2019?

Rounds at the St. Jude Invitational 2019 will take place from Thursday 25th July 2019 and run until Sunday 28th July 2019.

Where is the St. Jude Invitational 2019 course?

The St. Jude Invitational will be played in the luxurious surroundings of TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The annual golf tournament has taken place at Southwind since 1989 after taking over from the Colonial Country Club in Cordova, Tennessee.

How to watch and live stream the St. Jude Invitational 2019 in the UK

You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the US Open drama via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Open 2019 TV schedule

Thursday 25th July

From 4:00pm on Sky Sports Golf – Red Button (featured groups)

From 7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

From 10:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 26th July

From 4:00pm on Sky Sports Golf – Red Button (featured groups)

From 7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

From 10:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 27th July

From 7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

From 10:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 28th July

From 7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

From 9:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event