Reading v Chelsea: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Chelsea are back from their pre-season tour of Japan and face a Reading side who are keen to forget about a disastrous season and begin afresh this term.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard saw his side beat Barcelona 2-1 last Tuesday – a result that may have surprised some fans after the Blues’ earlier struggles this summer.

Tammy Abraham impressed up front for Chelsea, with Pedro, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic forming and attacking trio behind the striker.

It will be interesting to see how Lampard lines up at the Madejski Stadium when they face the Royals.

This is Reading’s eighth pre-season fixture of the summer and comes after they beat Peterborough 4-2 on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Reading v Chelsea game?

Reading v Chelsea will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 28th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Reading v Chelsea

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Chelsea TV (Sky: 419).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea’s start to life under new manager Frank Lampard didn’t go too well, with a draw against Bohemians in the ex-midfielder’s first game in charge.

But since then the Blues have improved and the 2-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday will have been a huge confidence boost.

Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley got the goals in Japan and it is squad players like these that Lampard needs on side this season, as Chelsea are under a transfer ban.

Reading could cause Chelsea problems as they are already seven games into pre-season, and so may be more structured than the Blues squad.

This is Reading’s last game before they kick off the new Championship season at home to Sheffield United, so expect the tempo to be higher than a normal pre-season clash.

Prediction: Reading 1-4 Chelsea