Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Arsenal are well into their pre-season as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign in August – so what can we expect from the Gunners in 2019/20?

Arsenal made small steps forward during Unai Emery’s debut season in charge but the Spanish boss will hope for big improvements in his second year.

Arsene Wenger’s successor was always going to need time to reorganise the Gunners, and Emery will hope he has the time to do so.

Arsenal lost the Europa League final and finished fifth in the Premier League, meaning they narrowly missed out on Champions League football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Arsenal fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

11: Newcastle United v Arsenal – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

17: Arsenal v Burnley – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport

24: Liverpool v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

31: Arsenal v Tottenham – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

September

14: Watford v Arsenal – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Arsenal v Aston Villa

28: Manchester United v Arsenal – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Arsenal v Bournemouth

19: Sheffield United v Arsenal

26: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

November

2: Arsenal v Wolves

9: Leicester City v Arsenal

23: Arsenal v Southampton

30: Norwich City v Arsenal

December

3: Arsenal v Brighton

7: West Ham v Arsenal

14: Arsenal v Manchester City

21: Everton v Arsenal

26: Bournemouth v Arsenal

28: Arsenal v Chelsea

January

1: Arsenal v Manchester United

11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

18: Arsenal v Sheffield United

22: Chelsea v Arsenal

February

1: Burnley v Arsenal

8: Arsenal v Newcastle

22: Arsenal v Everton

29: Manchester City v Arsenal

March

7: Arsenal v West Ham

14: Brighton v Arsenal

21: Southampton v Arsenal

April

4: Arsenal v Norwich City

11: Wolves v Arsenal

18: Arsenal v Leicester City

25: Tottenham v Arsenal

May

2: Arsenal v Liverpool

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal

17: Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Official images of the new Arsenal kits have been revealed – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.

The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.

Check out the three Arsenal kits here!

Arsenal transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Check out our Arsenal transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Arsenal games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Arsenal stadium facts

Name: The Emirates

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Arsenal 2019/20 season preview

