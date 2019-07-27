Man Utd transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Manchester United face a summer of upheaval as they aim to improve on their dismal campaign last season and challenge for trophies in 2019/20.

The Red Devils enjoyed a searing run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, but they entered free-fall mode in the closing months of the campaign.

Manchester United finished sixth in the top flight and missed out on Champions League qualification. They are travelling to Australia and Asia for their pre-season tour and work is going on behind the scenes with regards to transfers.

Solskjaer faces a huge task to clear the squad of deadwood and has already brought in a number of fresh faces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

IN

Ivan Perisic is not happy with Inter manager Antonio Conte and could push for a move to Manchester United (Source: Calciomercato)

Manchester United are working on a fee for Sporting star Bruno Fernandes (Source: Independent)

Scott McTominay is not worried about Manchester United’s new signings taking his place in the team (Source: Sky Sports)

OUT

Paul Pogba and David De Gea have been urged to stay at Manchester United (Source: Goal)

Man Utd transfer done deals

IN

Daniel James (from Swansea) – £15m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (from Crystal Palace) – £50m

OUT

Ander Herrera (to Paris St-Germain) – Free

James Wilson (to Aberdeen) – Free

Antonio Valencia (to LDU Quito) – Free