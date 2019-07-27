Manchester City have moved away from Nike into a mega-deal with Puma for their new shirts.

The Premier League champions have signed a 10-year contract with the kit supplier worth approximately £650million to the club.

As well as a huge influx of cash, City’s new deal is already bearing fruit with a pair of striking kit designs.

The sky blue has been given a twist while the away kit will receive plenty of attention throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Man City kits for 2019/20.

Man City home kit 2019/20

Puma have brought a decent dose of purple to their first home kit effort.

A broad stripe across each shoulder, as well as the Puma logo and Etihad sponsor itself, are purple, though the main body of the kit remains sky blue.

Man City away kit 2019/20

The all-black kit has been given a terrific modern twist.

An assortment of pink, yellow and blue asymmetrical sleeve trims, sponsor logos and shoulder stripes add together to create a unique, bespoke away kit that will turn heads in 2019/20.

Man City third kit 2019/20

A third kit is the perfect way for designers to let their hair down and run wild.

Puma have unleashed the colour with their ‘rhubarb and custard’ effort, though we may not see too much of it during the campaign.

How to buy the Man City kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Man City kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Man City club shop and website.

