Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 German Grand Prix live on TV?

The German Grand Prix marks the mid-point of the 2019 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton sailing towards the title.

Advertisement

The British star won on home soil at Silverstone last time out, and is already expected to be crowned king this year with team-mate Valtteri Bottas his only true competition.

Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc has been turning heads in recent weeks and will hope to ramp up the pressure in the coming weeks, not necessarily on Hamilton, but on his own team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc is just three points adrift of Vettel in the points table and has recorded one more podium than the experienced former world champion.

Vettel will be keen to assert his No 1 status in front of a home crowd in Germany, but the rise of Leclerc could be the storyline to watch for the remainder of the season.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: German Grand Prix

Live from Hockenheimring, Hockenheim

Practice: Friday 26th July – Saturday 27th July

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 27th July

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 28th July

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the German Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.