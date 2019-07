Football League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for EVERY League One and Two match live on TV and online

The Football League continues to bubble away with big teams battling in League One and League Two.

Advertisement

Five teams picked up 85 points or more in the third tier last season, one of the strongest divisions in recent years.

Sunderland and Portsmouth are expected to battle for promotion once again, while Doncaster and Burton could also provide stern competition.

Bolton, Ipswich and Rotherham are coming down from the Championship while Lincoln City, Bury, MK Dons and Tranmere are coming up.

Bradford, Scunthorpe, Walsall and Plymouth are heading in the opposite direction where they will encounter Newport, Mansfield and Forest Green among the top contenders in League Two.

Sky Sports will air League One and Two games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of League One and Two 2019/20 fixtures that will be live on Sky Sports this season as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch League One and League Two 2019/20 games on TV and online

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including League One and Two games throughout the season.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as football so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

League One fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 17th August

Sunderland v Portsmouth (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

Saturday 7th September

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon (12:00pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 8th September

Bolton v Bury (12:00pm) – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

League Two fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 3rd August

Salford City v Stevenage (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday 16th May

League Two play-off final

Advertisement

Sunday 24th May

League One play-off final