Brighton narrowly avoided the drop last season but boss Chris Hughton paid the price for failing to improve on their debut Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls will return in 2019/20 with former Ostersund and Swansea manager Graham Potter at the helm.

Nike have unveiled their new kit designs for Brighton who will be aiming to establish themselves as a mid-table top flight team.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Brighton kits for 2019/20.

Brighton home kit 2019/20

Nike have given Brighton’s classic stripes a fresh twist with navy worked into the main pattern.

The Seagulls wore much wider stripes on their shirt last time, so fans may be pleased for a return to tradition.

Brighton away kit 2019/20

Albion have a slick black and white jersey for their away campaign in 2019/20.

No other colours are present on the shirt, with the Seagulls’ badge also given the sharp black and white treatment.

How to buy the Brighton kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Brighton kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Brighton club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Brighton 2019/20 home and away kits via the club’s website.

