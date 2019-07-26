Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.

Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just one player so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

Kieran Tierney’s move to Arsenal is being held up by ‘unrealistic add-ons’ (Source: Metro)

Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha is also catching the eye of German giants Bayern Munich (Source: 90 Min)

Dani Ceballos is expected to join Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid (Source: Daily Star)

William Saliba will have a medical at Arsenal this week (Source: Express)

OUT

Alex Iwobi admits he will have to fight for his future if Arsenal sign Wilfried Zaha (Source: talkSPORT)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

–

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan