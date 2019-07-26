Arsenal v Lyon: How to watch Emirates Cup on TV and live stream

Arsenal take on Lyon in this one-off Emirates Cup game in north London on Sunday, with the Gunners seeking a confidence boost ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong pre-season to date, with wins recorded over Colorado, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Real Madrid on Wednesday and now host a Lyon side that has lost its first two friendlies of the summer.

Lyon were downed 4-3 by Genoa last weekend but will likely be more up for this clash in the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Lyon game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Lyon game?

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 3:15pm on Sunday 28th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Lyon

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal’s pre-season has gone better than what most people thought it would. Wins against Bayern and Fiorentina showed signs the squad is gelling nicely ahead of the new season, while the Gunners deservedly earned a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on their last leg of the America tour.

Now back in London, Arsenal will hope to entertain their home fans in this one-off Emirates Cup game.

But they may not have it all their way against a Lyon side who are beginning a mini tour of England on Sunday.

Lyon also play Liverpool and Bournemouth as part of their pre-season preparations and will want to lay down a marker at the Emirates Stadium.

Expect both teams to get on the scoresheet here.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Lyon

