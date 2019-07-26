Arsenal will hope a fresh new look can help reinvigorate the team as Unai Emery prepares for his second season in charge of the Gunners.

The Spanish boss had the unenviable task of taking up the reins following Arsene Wenger’s departure, but will hope for improvements in the coming season.

Arsenal have partnered up with Adidas after their Puma kit deal expired at the end of last season, and the results look superb.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Arsenal kit for 2019/20.

Arsenal home kit 2019/20

Arsenal have reverted back to Adidas 25 years after their last kit adorned with the iconic three stripes.

The fresh effort features a striking red and white trim around the neckline and sleeves, and is sure to be a hugely popular shirt with fans of all clubs.

Arsenal away kit 2019/20

Adidas’ new away kit effort for the Gunners is a peach. Well, a ‘bruised banana’ to be precise.

The iconic 1991-93 away strip has been lovingly recreated for a new generation.

Arsenal third kit 2019/20

How to buy the Arsenal kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Arsenal kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Arsenal club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Arsenal 2019/20 home kit on the official club website.