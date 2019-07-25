Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has already spent big this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss leads Tottenham into the Champions League again this season – their first full campaign in their new stadium.

Spurs have one of the most impressive squads in the Premier League but are at risk of losing some talent in this window, while the £53.8m binge on Tanguy Ndombele’s signature is seen by some as an expensive risk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Ryan Sessegnon could be set to leave Fulham for Tottenham in a £20m deal (Source: Football Insider)

Giovani Lo Celso is close to signing for Tottenham in a deal that could total £100m (Source: Football Insider)

OUT

Manchester United have been urged to sign Spurs star Toby Alderweireld instead of Harry Maguire (Source: talkSPORT)

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (from Notts County) – Undisclosed

Jack Clarke (from Leeds) – Undisclosed

OUT

Jack Clarke (to Leeds) – Loan

Luke Amos (to QPR) – Loan

Kieran Trippier (to Atletico Madrid) – £20m