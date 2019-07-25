St Helens v Halifax: How to watch Challenge Cup rugby league FREE on TV and live stream

Rugby League is back on our TV screens this weekend with the Challenge Cup semi-finals – and it’s fair to say St Helens are favourites to beat Halifax on Saturday.

Saints have won the Challenge Cup a staggering 12 times yet have not lifted the famous trophy since 2008.

In fact, they haven’t even reached the final since that triumph over Hull FC and are keen to end over a decade of obscurity in this competition.

In front of St Helens stands a Halifax side that is enduring a middling campaign in the Championship.

The West Yorkshire side beat Bradford Bulls in the quarter-finals and will be hoping for another shock victory against one of the league’s best teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Helens v Halifax game on TV and online.

What time is the St Helens v Halifax game?

St Helens v Halifax will kick off at 4:30pm on Saturday 27th July 2019.

It is the second semi-final of the day, following Warrington v Hull FC, which kicks off at 2:00pm.

How to watch and live stream St Helens v Halifax

St Helens v Halifax will be live streamed on the BBC.

You can watch the match on the BBC iPlayer or on TV on BBC One.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

St Helens are flying in the Super League this season and have opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Yet Saints suffered a shock 32-12 defeat to London Broncos last time out to end a five-game winning streak.

Halifax, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two games after thrashing Widnes and then drawing 28-28 with Dewsbury.

Can Halifax pinch this game? It appears highly unlikely. The attacking prowess of St Helens sone thing but they also have a tight defensive set-up that shouldn’t be too rattled by Halifax’s irregular bursts of offensive possession.

Prediction: St Helens 36-6 Halifax