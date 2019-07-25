Norwich fans have experienced an emotional rollercoaster over the past decade with a combination of seven promotions and relegations in 11 seasons.

Advertisement

The latest rise has seen the Canaries hop back into the big time thanks to Championship Golden Boot winner Teemu Pukki, who racked up 30 goals on the road to landing the title.

The Norwich faithful will hope this campaign ends in happier circumstances than their previous two top flight seasons which both ended in relegation.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Norwich kits for 2019/20.

Norwich home kit 2019/20

The Canaries are back in the top flight with their totally subtle colour scheme…

Errea have darkened the green for the 2019/20 campaign and faded into the yellow to produce a sharp looking kit which should be a hit with fans.

Norwich away kit 2019/20

TBC

Norwich third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Norwich kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Norwich kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Norwich club shop and website.

Advertisement

Check out the latest prices for the Norwich home kit on their official website.