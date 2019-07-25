Man Utd v Tottenham: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Manchester United take on Tottenham in this all-Premier League friendly clash in Shanghai on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have already beaten Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan on their pre-season travels this summer.

They head to China seeking victory against a Spurs side who have been buoyed by the £56.5m signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 last time out and head into this clash with United hoping to steal a psychological lead over their Premier League rivals heading into the new season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Tottenham game?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Thursday 25th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Tottenham

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester United are flying high right now after three wins from three to open their new season. The team appear in good spirits and the more they win and put in top performances, the less the media circus speculates on possible transfers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka got a run-out against Inter, as did Daniel James. It appears manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is slowly moulding the team to suit his style.

But United may struggle against a Tottenham side that is desperate to win a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Spurs were stifled by Solskjaer’s United when these teams last met in the Premier League back in January.

But with Harry Kane back in form and Pochettino managing to prevent a player exodus this summer, Tottenham should not be sniffed at here.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Tottenham