Liverpool v Sporting: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Liverpool and Sporting go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly this week

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool continue their pre-season spree of high-profile encounters with Sporting next on the list.

The Reds have already challenged Dortmund and Sevilla, with Napoli and Lyon still to come before the Premier League begins.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted for his men to rack up the minutes against testing opposition with a massive season on the horizon for the Premier League runners-up and European champions.

Liverpool are still without attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, as well as goalkeeping hero Alisson.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Sporting game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Sporting game?

Liverpool v Sporting will kick off at 1:05am (UK time) during the early hours of Thursday 25th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Sporting

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

