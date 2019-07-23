When does the transfer window close? When is transfer deadline day? Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

The summer transfer window has arrived with teams across the globe ready to splash huge money on reinforcements ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Advertisement

The new season is fast-approaching with millions already ploughed into improving squads around the world.

The Premier League and Championship are united in their transfer window dates and times, but not every league has followed suit with early-closure of the window.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the key summer transfer window dates for the Premier League and around the world.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the Championship transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Championship clubs is 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the League One and Two transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for League One and Two clubs is 5:00pm on Monday 2nd September

How to watch transfer deadline day

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch transfer deadline day unfold live on Sky Sports News or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as football, golf, cricket or Formula 1 to find a perfect combination.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

When does the transfer window close around the world?

China: July 1st 2019 until July 31st 2019

France: June 16th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Germany: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Italy: July 2nd 2019 until August 23rd 2019

Scotland: June 11th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Advertisement

Spain: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019