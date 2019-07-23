Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Manchester City will be gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title when they kick off the 2019/20 season this August.

Pep Guardiola’s men have stormed the top flight in the past two seasons, with only Liverpool able to come close to matching their power.

However, it will be interesting to see how Manchester City respond to the growing threat of the Reds, particularly now that legendary captain Vincent Kompany has departed.

City have already spent big this summer and more deals are expected down the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

4: Community Shield: Liverpool v Man City – 3:00pm, live on BT Sport

10: West Ham v Man City – 1:30pm, live on BT Sport

17: Man City v Tottenham – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25: Bournemouth v Man City – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

31: Man City v Brighton

September

14: Norwich v Man City – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Man City v Watford

29: Everton v Man City – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Man City v Wolves

19: Crystal Palace v Man City

26: Man City v Aston Villa

November

2: Man City v Southampton

9: Liverpool v Man City

23: Man City v Chelsea

30: Newcastle v Man City

December

3: Burnley v Man City

7: Man City v Man Utd

14: Arsenal v Man City

21: Man City v Leicester

26: Wolves v Man City

28: Man City v Sheff Utd

January

1: Man City v Everton

11: Aston Villa v Man City

18: Man City v Crystal Palace

21: Sheff Utd v Man City

February

1: Tottenham v Man City

8: Man City v West Ham

22: Leicester v Man City

29: Man City v Arsenal

March

7: Man Utd v Man City

14: Man City v Burnley

21: Chelsea v Man City

April

4: Man City v Liverpool

11: Southampton v Man City

18: Man City v Newcastle

25: Brighton v Man City

May

2: Man City v Bournemouth

9: Watford v Man City

17: Man City v Norwich

Man City kit 2019/20

Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Manchester City.

And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!

Check out the Man City kits here.

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV) – £5.3m

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds) – Loan

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager

Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed

Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man City 2019/20 season preview

