Chelsea transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Chelsea transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2019/20 season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea face a nervy summer after being slapped with a two-window transfer ban and have already lost star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Blues were hit with the sanctions by FIFA after breaching rules relating to signing minors.

The west London club have managed to appoint a successor to manager Maurizio Sarri, however. Frank Lampard has returned to the club after one season managing Derby.

Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are likely to be recalled to the Chelsea first team squad, while Gonzalo Higuain has had his loan spell cut short following a disastrous six months at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Chelsea transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Chelsea transfer news and rumours

IN

Frank Lampard insists he is not concerned about the transfer ban that currently looms over Chelsea (Source: Express)

OUT

Chelsea have rejected a £20m bid from Crystal Palace for their youngster Reece James (Source: Daily Star)

Lewis Baker is close to completing a move to Fortuna Dusseldorf (Source: Rheinische Post)

Everton target Kurt Zouma has not handed in a Chelsea transfer request (Source: Daily Star)

Chelsea transfer done deals

IN

Christian Pulisic (from Dortmund) – £54m

OUT

Eden Hazard (to Real Madrid) – Up to £150m

Gonzalo Higuain (return to Juventus) – End of loan

Tomas Kalas (to Bristol City) – Undisclosed

Luke McCormick (to Shrewsbury) – Loan

