Burnley continue to plug away at establishing themselves in the modern-day Premier League but their new shirt proves they will always be connected to their roots.

Umbro have produced a classy, vintage kit for the new season as Sean Dyche prepares his men for another tough campaign.

The Clarets have enjoyed three consecutive seasons in the top flight including a remarkable seventh place finish sandwiched between two relegation battles.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Burnley kits for 2019/20.

Burnley home kit 2019/20

The Clarets have opted for a simple, classic design for the season ahead.

Their two main colours are proudly left to stand alone, while there’s a blue trim on the neck. The long-sleeve version looks particularly smart.

Burnley away kit 2019/20

TBC

Burnley third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Burnley kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Burnley kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Burnley club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Burnley 2019/20 home kit on their official website.