Real Madrid v Arsenal: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Arsenal will hope their young guns continue to impress when they take on Real Madrid in the pre-season International Champiosn Cup tournament.

The Gunners have swept aside Bayern Munich and Fiorentina in recent days thanks to three goals from Eddie Nketiah across the two games, with Joe Willock and Louis Poznanski also getting on the scoresheet.

Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka and new signing Gabriel Martinelli all scored against Colorado Rapids in the opening game, meaning none of Unai Emery’s senior players have found the net in pre-season so far.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to find their shooting boots ahead of the competitive campaign, with Arsenal’s ambitions resting largely on their goalscoring form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Real Madrid v Arsenal game?

Real Madrid v Arsenal will kick off at midnight on Tuesday 23rd July running into the early hours of Wednesday 24th July.

How to watch and live stream Real Madrid v Arsenal

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.