England v Ireland: How to watch Test cricket on TV and live stream online

England’s preparations for the Ashes get underway this week as they host Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord’s.

Advertisement

England are desperate to kick on from their stunning Cricket World Cup win and make it a summer to remember by also beating Australia in the Ashes.

Joe Root’s men will be put to the test by an Ireland side seeking to progress in the format themselves.

The England stars will be keen to play themselves into form ahead of the first Ashes clash at the start of August.

And fans around the UK and Ireland will be keen to follow all the action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

What time is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland is a four-day Test match and will start at 11:00am on Wednesday 24th July 2019.

Where is England v Ireland?

The game will take place at Lord’s, which has a capacity of around 30,000 fans.

England v Ireland Test match TV schedule

Wednesday – from 10am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday – from 10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Friday – from 10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event (11:00am) and Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday – from 10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch England v Ireland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30am each day (10:00am on Wednesday), while Sky Sports Main Event is also showing the action each day from 11:00am onwards.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as cricket for just £10 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.