Barcelona v Chelsea: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Chelsea continue their globe-trotting pre-season campaign with a glamour friendly against Barcelona in Japan this week.

The Blues have already played fixtures in Ireland, and will return to Europe for games in the UK, Austria and Germany, following their second match in Japan.

Frank Lampard’s men were defeated 1-0 by Kawasaki Frontale at the weekend but the former Derby boss won’t be too concerned with his players’ displays so far with plenty of action still to be played before the big kick-off.

Thankfully for Chelsea, Lionel Messi has not travelled with Barcelona to the Far East due to participation in the Copa America.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Chelsea game?

Barcelona v Chelsea will kick off at 10:00am (UK time) on Tuesday 23rd July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Chelsea

You can live stream the match via Chelsea TV on the official club website and a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Chelsea TV channel on Sky shut down at the end of June 2019 with the focus shifting to online content.