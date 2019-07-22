Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.

Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just one player so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

William Saliba is set to join Arsenal after rejecting a move to Tottenham (Source: Metro)

Arsenal and Liverpool have both submitted offers for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe (Source: Metro)

Wilfried Zaha’s manager Roy Hodgson has warned the Crystal Palace player against a move to Arsenal (Source: Mirror)

OUT

Arsene Wenger admits he is surprised by Arsenal contract rebel Laurent Koscienly (Source: Sun)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

–

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan