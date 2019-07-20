Liverpool v Sevilla: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool are in the United States for their pre-season tour and clash with Sevilla at Fenway Park – the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

Liverpool head into the new season as European champions after beating Tottenham in the Champions League final just last month.

Jurgen Klopp has so far refrained from spending big money in this transfer window and has already seen his Liverpool team cruise to wins over Tranmere and Bradford in pre-season.

The Reds face Sevilla just two days after clashing with Borussia Dortmund in Notre Dame, Indiana.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Sevilla game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Sevilla game?

Liverpool v Sevilla will kick off at 23:00pm UK time on Sunday 21 July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Sevilla

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool are the firm favourites heading into this clash but they face Sevilla without some of their top stars.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are both still on holiday following their exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sevilla are a team not to be sniffed at, with Wissam Ben Yedder and Luuk de Jong in their attacking arsenal.

But Liverpool will expect to win this game in front of a bumper crowd at Fenway Park, even if the squad is still feeling the hangover of playing Borussia Dortmund two days earlier.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Sevilla