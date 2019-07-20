How to watch and live stream Euro 2020: Dates, stadiums and how to get tickets

The 16th UEFA European Championships will be played across 12 European countries in 2020.

It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be spread across the continent, in celebration of 60 years since the inaugral European Championships.

Qualifying will take place in 2019 with the finals already scheduled for next year.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament including TV and live stream information as well as tickets.

When is Euro 2020?

The finals tournament will begin on 12th June 2020.

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on 12th July 2020.

Who will host Euro 2020?

There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Dublin (Dublin Arena)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

Euro 2020 schedule

All times are UK time

Group stage

Friday 12th June

Match 1: Group A – Rome, 8pm

Saturday 13th June

Match 2: Group A – Baku

Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg

Sunday 14th June

Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 6: Group C – Bucharest

Match 7: Group D – London

Monday 15th June

Match 8: Group D – Glasgow

Match 9: Group E – Bilbao

Match 10: Group E – Dublin

Tuesday 16th June

Match 11: Group F – Budapest

Match 12: Group F – Munich

Wednesday 17th June

Match 13: Group A – Baku

Match 14: Group A – Rome

Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg

Thursday 18th June

Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 18: Group C – Bucharest

Friday 19th June

Match 19: Group D – Glasgow

Match 20: Group D – London

Match 21: Group E – Dublin

Saturday 20th June

Match 22: Group E – Bilbao

Match 23: Group F – Budapest

Match 24: Group F – Munich

Sunday 21st June

Match 25: Group A – Baku

Match 26: Group A – Rome

Monday 22nd June

Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg

Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 30: Group C – Bucharest

Tuesday 23rd June

Match 31: Group D – Glasgow

Match 32: Group D – London

Wednesday 24th June

Match 33: Group E – Bilbao

Match 34: Group E – Dublin

Match 35: Group F – Budapest

Match 36: Group F – Munich

Round of 16

Saturday 27th June

Match 37: 1A v 2C – London

Match 38: 2A v 2B – Amsterdam

Sunday 28th June

1B v 3A/D/E/F – Bilbao

1C V 3D/E/F – Budapest

Monday 29th June

Match 41: 1F v 3A/B/C – Bucharest

Match 42: 2D v 2E – Copenhagen

Tuesday 30th June

Match 43: 1E v 3A/B/C/D – Glasgow

Match 44: 1D v 2F – Dublin

Quarter-finals

Friday 3rd July

Match 45: W41 v W42 – St Petersburg, 5pm UK time)

Match 46: W39 v W37 – Munich, 8pm UK time)

Saturday 4th July

Match 47: W40 v W38 – Baku, 5pm UK time)

Match 48: W43 v W44 – Rome, 8pm UK time)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7th July

Match 49: W45 v W46 – London, 8pm UK time)

Wednesday 8th July

Match 50: W48 v W47- London, 8pm UK time)

Final

Sunday 12th July

Match 51: W49 v W50 – London, 8pm UK time)

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK

Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.

Who won Euro 2016?

Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I get tickets to Euro 2020 matches?

You can apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, by specifying which team you support, which matches you would like to watch, and where you would like to go. To do this you will need to register with a ticketing account, if you do not already have one.