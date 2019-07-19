Chelsea ended the 2018/19 season with a flourish as Maurizio Sarri’s men lifted the Europa League trophy.

The Blues also clawed their way to third in the Premier League despite a turbulent campaign.

But those days seem long ago, with Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri departed and Frank Lampard returning to lead the club through troubled waters.

The club have snapped up Christian Pulisic from Dortmund but a transfer embargo will prevent any more incomings at Stamford Bridge, meaning youngsters could be given a chance to wear the shirt.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Chelsea kits for 2019/20.

Chelsea home kit 2019/20

Nike have gone bold with their striking new effort for Chelsea.

Last season saw thin white and red slashes adorn the famous blue jerseys, now Nike look like they’ve taken a sharpie to it.

Stamford Bridge is the inspiration for the bold look with the stadium’s beams, supports and architecture used to create a dazzling effect.

Chelsea away kit 2019/20

The Blues’ away shirt is a terrific white effort featuring a lesser-spotted collar to complete the look.

Red and blue trim has been used around the collar and sleeves while the sponsor blends in well with the design.

Chelsea third kit 2019/20

How to buy the Chelsea kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Chelsea kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Chelsea club shop and website.

