Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Chelsea continue their pre-season under the stewardship of Frank Lampard against Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

The Blues enjoyed a confident 4-0 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin last weekend with Olivier Giroud scoring twice after strikes from Mason Mount and Emerson Palmieri.

Lampard will be mainly focused on fitness during the coming weeks in the build-up to the new Premier League season.

However, he will be pleased to see his attacking forces gelling together, regardless of their opposition, in the wake of Eden Hazard’s departure.

Chelsea travel to Yokohama, Japan for the clash with J-League side Kawasaki and will hope for another resounding victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea game?

Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea will kick off at 11:00am on Friday 19th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can live stream the match via Chelsea TV on the official club website and a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Chelsea TV channel on Sky shut down at the end of June 2019 with the focus shifting to online content.