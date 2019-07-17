Tottenham 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Tottenham will be desperate to bounce back from their Champions League final defeat with a crucial season for Mauricio Pochettino’s men ahead.

The Spurs boss will hope to be armed with money to spend this summer after firing blanks in the last two transfer windows.

He has already splashed out £53.8m on Tanguy Ndombele and it is hoped more signings will follow.

Fans will hope Harry Kane’s injury woes clear up throughout the new season and that Dele Alli steps up his performances after a mixed 2018/19.

Son Heung-Min has grown into a superstar in north London and will hope to continue his rise, especially considering the potential departure of Christian Eriksen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tottenham fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Aston Villa (h) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

17: Manchester City (a) – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25: Newcastle United (h) – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

September

1: Arsenal (a) – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Leicester City (a) – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport 1

28: Southampton (h)

October

5: Brighton (a)

19: Watford (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

November

2: Everton (a)

9: Sheffield United (h)

23: West Ham United (a)

30: Bournemouth (h)

December

3: Manchester United (a)

7: Burnley (h)

14: Wolves (a)

21: Chelsea (h)

26: Brighton (h)

28: Norwich City (a)

January

1: Southampton (a)

11: Liverpool (h)

18: Watford (a)

22: Norwich City (h)

February

1: Manchester City (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

22: Chelsea (a)

29: Wolves (h)

March

7: Burnley (a)

14: Manchester United (h)

21: West Ham United (h)

April

4: Sheffield United (a)

11: Everton (h)

18: Bournemouth (a)

25: Arsenal (h)

May

2: Newcastle United (a)

9: Leicester City (h)

17: Crystal Palace (a)

Tottenham kit 2019/20

Spurs are yet to unveil their kits for the new season but expect Nike to ditch the controversial ‘gradient’ design from last season’s home shirt.

Tottenham fans should expect a far more simplistic, all-white design this time around.

Tottenham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Undisclosed

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed

OUT

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Loan

Michel Vorm – Released

Luke Amos (QPR) – Loan

Check out our Spurs transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Tottenham games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Tottenham stadium facts

Name: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Tottenham 2019/20 season preview

