Newcastle v Wolves: How to watch Asia Trophy on TV and live stream

Newcastle take on Wolves in the Asia Trophy on Wednesday as the Toon begin their pre-season tour under a cloud.

Advertisement

The departure of manager Rafa Benitez is still being felt on Tyneside and their chase of Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is still rumbling on.

Newcastle arrive in China desperate for something to boast about yet they face a tricky challenge in Wolves here.

Wolves were perhaps the surprise package of the last Premier League season and expectations on them kicking on this term are high.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping his side put in an attacking performance in Nanjing to lay down a marker for the new season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Wolves game?

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 11:00am on Wednesday 17th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Wolves

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 10:45am.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as football so you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s hard to predict what will happen to Newcastle this season after they effectively lost their most important man in the dressing room – Benitez.

Without the Spaniard in charge, the Toon are set for a rocky campaign and owner Mike Ashley will be desperate to get a new man in place as soon as possible.

Newcastle are out of sorts and will face a Wolves side that are ready to improve on their seventh-place finish last term.

Wolves are expected to add more players to their squad before the summer is out and manager Nuno will hope his Hornets swarm their opponents on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Prediction: Newcastle 1-4 Wolves