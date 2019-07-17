Manchester United are in a period of turmoil with the 2019/20 season appearing to be crucial for the club as they desperately seek to catch the top four.

The Red Devils may have struggled to maintain fear factor since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement but opposing fans won’t easily forget the sight of deep red shirts flooding forward during United’s most terrifying displays.

The iconic shirts have been produced by Adidas once again with a clean, fresh look for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ahead of next season.

Man Utd home kit 2019/20

Paul Pogba is front and centre in United’s promotional campaign for their new home kit.

The design is simple but smart with Adidas opting for a slick red with sharp black trim.

United’s badge is given special treatment with a golden lining and black shield.

Man Utd away kit 2019/20

The ‘snakeskin’ design is sure to divide and already fragmented fanbase, but it’s certainly a fresh look for the Red Devils.

The black trim extends to the sponsor, brand and club logos, with the United badge getting special treatment to blend into the design.

Man Utd third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Man Utd kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Man Utd kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Man Utd club shop and website.

