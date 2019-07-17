Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after triumphing in the Championship play-off final at the second attempt, and they will have a fresh new look for the season ahead.

Last season’s wildly popular kits were designed by fan Luke Roper whose local brand, Luke 1977, was met with great positivity from fans.

However, for the top flight return, the club have opted to sign a deal with Kappa and the results are slowly being revealed.

Fans will be desperate to pull on their jerseys after a three-year absence from the Premier League, but how will they look?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Aston Villa kits for 2019/20.

Aston Villa home kit 2019/20

Well, it’s claret and blue.

Kappa have played it safe with the club’s Premier League return kit but it’s still a tidy, professional job that won’t look out of place in top flight ground across the nation.

Aston Villa away kit 2019/20

TBC

Aston Villa third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Aston Villa kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Aston Villa kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Aston Villa club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Aston Villa home kit on their official website.