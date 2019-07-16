Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has already spent big this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss leads Spurs into the Champions League again this season – their first full campaign in their new stadium.

Spurs have one of the most impressive squads in the Premier League but are at risk of losing some talent in this window, while the £53.8m binge on Tanguy Ndombele’s signature is seen by some as an expensive risk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at Tottenham but the north London club will not move for the Real Betis star until they sell a player (Source: Express)

Nicolo Zaniolo is yet to hold talks with Tottenham or any other club over a deal for the Roma midfielder (Source: Calciomercato)

Kalvin Phillips has rejected a new contract at Leeds and is wanted at Tottenham, Aston Villa and Bournemouth (Source: Football.Insider)

OUT

Toby Aderweireld’s £25m release clause expires midway through the summer and suitors Roma may wait until the clause passes before offering Spurs less money (Source: Football.London)

Kieran Trippier could be heading to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £25m (Source: Sun)

Christian Eriksen has so far failed to receive a single bid from suitors as the Spurs ace returns to training (Source: Guardian)

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (from Notts County) – Undisclosed

Jack Clarke (from Leeds) – Undisclosed

OUT

Jack Clarke (to Leeds) – Loan

Luke Amos (to QPR) – Loan