Senegal v Algeria: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations final on TV and live stream

The Africa Cup of Nations has boiled the competition down to just two teams, with Senegal and Algeria to go head-to-head for the trophy.

The game is billed as a showdown between two Premier League superstars with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez both scoring three goals in the tournament so far.

Senegal have been efficient in the knockout rounds, winning 1-0 in three consecutive games.

They were almost as solid in the group stages, beating Tanzania and Kenya 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, but their only conceded goal of the tournament came against Algeria in a 1-0 defeat.

North African side Algeria didn’t concede in the group stages, though they had to rely on penalties to defeat Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals.

Both sides look evenly matched, with a crown jewel in each side, meaning this AFCON final is poised to be a classic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Senegal v Algeria game on TV and online.

What time is the Senegal v Algeria game?

Senegal v Algeria will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 19th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Senegal v Algeria

The AFCON final will be shown live on Eurosport 2 from 7:45pm.

Check your current Sky, Virgin Media or BT TV package to see whether you have access to the channel. If not, fear not.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The only guarantee is that this will be close.

Both teams have looked steely at the back, and either of their centrepiece stars could decide the game.

However, Algeria’s previous narrow victory over Senegal will give them confidence while Youcef Belaïli and Adam Ounas will take the weight off Mahrez’s shoulders.

Prediction: Senegal 1-2 Algeria