Liverpool transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Liverpool will be hurting after missing out on the Premier League trophy by a single point last season but their Champions League triumph will have the Reds fired up for the 2019/20 campaign.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to splash some cash in this summer’s transfer window – although the Reds may be more reserved than usual.

The German boss has proven he can be trusted with big money after transforming Liverpool into a genuine force in world football.

Fans will be keen to keep track of the latest Liverpool incomings and outgoings, but which deals are on the horizon?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Liverpool transfer news and rumours

IN

Marco Asensio remains on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s summer shopping list and the Reds are willing to offer Real Madrid £68m (Source: El Desmarque)

OUT

Simon Mignolet wants to leave Liverpool but has not yet told the club of his decision (Source: Evening Standard)

Rangers are close to signing Ryan Kent from Liverpool after a verbal agreement was reached (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool transfer done deals

IN

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m

–

OUT

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free

Daniel Sturridge – Released

Adam Bogdan – Released

Sheyi Ojo (Ranger) – Loan

Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – £5m

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m

Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) – Loan